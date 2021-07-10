July 10, 2021

JIM TREACHER: Brett Kavanaugh Is on the Supreme Court and Michael Avenatti Is in Prison.

As we’ve all learned over the last couple of years, the Italian word for schadenfreude is “Avenatti.” The rise of the once-ubiquitous TV lawyer was meteoric, but meteors also fall. Now the pugilistic pettifogger is going to prison for 2 1/2 years for trying to extort Nike out of $20 million.

Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha! That’s great. It makes me genuinely happy when bad things happen to bad people.

This seems like a good time to look back at how the media treated Avenatti when they found him useful. Back in 2018, he was all over cable news. And they absolutely worshipped him.