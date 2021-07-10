July 10, 2021

YOU KNOW YOU’RE OVER THE TARGET WHEN YOU START RECEIVING FLAK: When they smear you as a conspiracy theorist, you’re onto something.

Here’s how to tell when Republican politicians or journalists or activists are making headway: left-liberal media networks start accusing them of being — wait for it — conspiracy theorists. In recent days, for instance, NBC’s Ben Collins and Joy Reid claimed that the grassroots parent uprising over critical race theory in schools was being driven by QAnon.

Or remember last February when Sen. Tom Cotton raised questions about the origins of the coronavirus? The New York Times headline read, ‘Senator Tom Cotton Repeats Fringe Theory of Coronavirus Origins’.

In May, when Sen. Rand Paul pressed Dr Fauci on the Wuhan lab and gain-of-function research, Newsweek wrote, ‘Senator Paul didn’t directly accuse Dr Fauci of engineering the pandemic, but that seemed at times to be his implication; it’s a line of questioning that appeared to play to conspiracy theories that circulate on the internet.’

In October 2020, the New York Post and a handful of sites decided to report on Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop scandal. The press knew this would be bad for Joe Biden. So the collective mind warp began. Politico declared ‘Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say.’ Rolling Stone’s E.J. Dickson, wrote ‘Moreover, the Delaware repair shop owner, a Trump supporter and conspiracy theorist, told reporters that he is “legally blind” and did not even see who dropped off the alleged laptop, only believing it to be Hunter’s because it allegedly had a sticker from the Beau Biden Foundation.’