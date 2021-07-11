July 11, 2021

THEY’RE NOT EVEN TRYING: Spy Agency’s Sloppy Photoshop Makes Mockery of Half-Assed Performative Diversity Initiatives. “An astute social media user observed that the report’s cover page featured a stock photo titled, ‘Portrait Of Multi-Cultural Office Staff Standing In Lobby.’ In an apparent effort to enhance the intelligence community’s performative display of diversity, a blind man and a wheelchair-bound woman were sloppily added via Photoshop. One should never underestimate a government employee’s capacity for half-assing a meaningless task.”