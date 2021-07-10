July 10, 2021

NEWS YOU CAN USE: Testosterone therapy reduces heart attack and stroke. “Of 412 men on testosterone therapy, 16 died and none suffered a heart attack or stroke. Of the 393 men who chose not to take testosterone supplements, 74 died, 70 had a heart attack and 59 suffered a stroke. Even when discrepancy in age was taken into account—the group taking testosterone was on average five years younger than the other group—these differences remained clear cut. For the men under 55, the risk of heart attack and stroke was reduced by 25 percent; for men over 60, the risk was reduced by 15 percent. The health of the men on testosterone therapy also improved by other measures. They lost weight, had more lean muscle mass, their cholesterol level and liver function improved, their diabetes was better controlled and their blood pressure dropped.”