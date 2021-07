LINCOLN PROJECT’S STEVE SCHMIDT: JAN. 6 CAPITOL RIOT LEGACY WILL KILL MORE AMERICANS THAN 9/11. Setting aside my instinctual revulsion at this comparison, I don’t think you can separate the two events. You don’t get a “1/6” (sigh) without the massive unleashing and growth of the security state that is the legacy of 9/11. I don’t think you even get a Trump presidency.