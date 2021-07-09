July 9, 2021

NO. NEXT QUESTION? Will Biden’s red lines change Russia’s behaviour in cyberspace? “Drawing red lines can be tricky. Some critics worry that by specifying what needed to be protected, Biden might have implied that other areas were fair game. Moreover, red lines must be enforced to be effective. The critics argue that the focus of the warning should have been on the amount of damage done, not where or how it is done.”

Biden has shown Putin his red lines. And if Putin doesn’t like them, well… he has others.