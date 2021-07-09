HMM: Bipartisan Majority of Americans Now Believe Coronavirus Leaked from Lab.

The survey found that 52 percent of Americans believe coronavirus leaked from a lab, compared with 28 percent who think the pandemic started following human contact with an infected animal. Support for the lab-leak theory is bipartisan, with 52 percent of Democrat and 59 percent of Republican respondents backing the theory.

In a Pew Research Center survey conducted from March 10-16, 2020, just 29 percent of Americans said they believed coronavirus leaked from a lab.

The current bipartisan agreement on the lab-leak issue is unusual, said Bob Blendon, professor of health policy at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the designer of the survey.

“Usually, our polls find a big split between Republicans and Democrats, so this is unique,” Blendon told Politico.