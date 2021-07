DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: Sex Ed Teacher Who Taught 6-Year-Olds About Masturbation Resigns, Blames Bosses. “Justine Ang Fonte, a health director at a leading prep school in Manhattan who notoriously taught six-year-olds about masturbation and showed teens OnlyFans photos, has resigned — and she’s blaming her bosses at Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School for her ouster, not the porn.”