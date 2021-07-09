July 9, 2021
THE FUNNY THING IS, JOE PROBABLY DOESN’T REMEMBER HIMSELF: What does Vladimir Putin have on Joe Biden? Biden is refusing to act as Russian attacks become more ambitious and more aggressive.
Flashback:
Ted Cruz notes, “[B]asically what Joe Biden has decided is pipelines in America, bad. Jobs in America, bad. Pipelines in Russia, good. Jobs in Russia, good. And this is exactly backward. It is asinine. And four months into it, Joe Biden is crawling in bed with Putin and Russia and the enemies of America. It doesn’t make any sense.”
Flashback: So is it fair to ask if Biden is on the payroll of Putin? As Walter Russell Mead wrote in 2017:
If Trump were the Manchurian candidate that people keep wanting to believe that he is, here are some of the things he’d be doing:
Limiting fracking as much as he possibly could
Blocking oil and gas pipelines
Opening negotiations for major nuclear arms reductions
Cutting U.S. military spending
Trying to tamp down tensions with Russia’s ally Iran.
You know who didn’t do those things? Trump. You know who is doing those things? Biden.