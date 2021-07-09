«
July 9, 2021

WHO KILLED ASHLI BABBITT: And why is the name of her killer a state secret? Issues & Insights poses those two questions and notes some strange circumstances surrounding a recent congressional hearing about the tragedy.

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 7:31 am
