July 9, 2021

MATT YGLESIAS DISCOVERS HIGHER EDUCATION’S DIVERSITY PROBLEM:

Plus:

In defense of higher ed diversity policies, we’re sometimes told that we can’t expect people to attend — or taxpayers to support — institutions made up of people who “don’t look like them.” But politically, higher education doesn’t look like America. It doesn’t even look like the blue states, where the conservative/Republican minority is huge by comparison to virtually every university campus.

This isn’t sustainable, and it shouldn’t be.