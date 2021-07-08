July 8, 2021

GUESS WHO LOSES? ‘Climate Change’ vs. the Uyghurs. “Politico reports on growing tensions within the Democratic coalition, with the environmental activist faction of the party objecting to even the mildest attempts by the Biden administration to confront China over its human rights violations and international aggression. . . . But for the environmentalists, none of this really matters. They’ve convinced themselves that climate is the preeminent political issue, and no other consideration even comes close. Many of them would even argue that American capitalism and climate change are inseparable — even indistinguishable — political problems, never mind the fact that, while the U.S. has led the world in total carbon emissions decline since 2000, China’s new coal-fired energy capacity alone outstripped the rest of the world by 300 percent in 2020. Like the tankies of old, who invariably defended the Soviet Union’s various atrocities, the modern variety can’t imagine any bad actor on the world stage aside from the United States.”

It’s as if the greens are really red.