July 9, 2021

NAMASTE, Y’ALL: Yoga a possible solution for work-related stress, analysis finds. I’ve been doing yoga for a bit over a year. I enjoy it, and it helps stretch away my computer pains while clearing my mind.

Here you can see me at work. Next step is turning this Crow pose into Crane (where the arms are straight instead of bent). So far I have managed not to face-plant. So far. The pebble is to look at, to be sure my gaze stays forward.

I’ve been surprised that a lot more of the Rippetoe workout stuff transfers to yoga than I would have expected. Some of that is just strength, but it’s also balance, core, and just general body-awareness.