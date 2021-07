HANNAH COX: Is It Time to Go Single Issue on Qualified Immunity? As she notes, it’s a “made up” legal doctrine, with no basis in the Constitution or in statute. If government officials are to be free from lawsuits, let Congress do it.

But if qualified immunity is a bad idea for cops, who have to make split-second decisions, then there’s really no excuse allowing it for school administrators and other bureaucrats, who don’t.