«
»

July 9, 2021

THAT’S BECAUSE IT’S STUPID AND RACIST: Critical race theory not very popular in new educator survey. “Teaching critical race theory (CRT) doesn’t seem to be very popular among non-union educators, according to a new survey.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:30 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.