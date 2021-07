SORRY, BUT I DON’T SEE 5 VOTES AT THE SUPREME COURT TO OVERTURN ROE. Roe & Casey at the Supreme court: How Prolifers and Republican Politicians Should Prepare.

The thing to remember is that abortion is valued by the gentry class because it allows daughters to put off marriage and pursue an education that ensures continued gentry-class status. This includes much, probably most, of the Republican gentry. And the Supreme Court is a 100% gentry class institution by design.