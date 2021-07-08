July 8, 2021

THIS SEEMS LIKE A DUMB IDEA: Tennessee to pay for visitors’ airfare to promote tourism; governor gets backlash over source of funds. “Tennessee on Me, as the campaign is called, plans to provide 10,000 airfare vouchers — worth $250 each — toward Tennessee-bound flights on American, Delta or Southwest Airlines. Those wishing to take advantage of the deal must also book a two-night stay at a participating hotel in one of four cities, including Chattanooga, Knoxville, Memphis or Nashville.”

This is effectively a transfer of money from rural taxpayers to out-of-staters and big cities. Why is that a good idea? Especially because most businesses in my city, at least, can’t get enough staff to handle the business volume they already have. Am I missing something here?