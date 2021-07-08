«
July 8, 2021

THAT’S MORE THAN I EXPECTED THESE DAYS, BUT FEWER THAN I’D HOPE: 55% SAY LETTING BUREAUCRATS ESTABLISH RULES IS MAJOR THREAT TO DEMOCRACY. That’s considerably more than see the January 6 Lego Insurrection as a threat to democracy.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:35 am
