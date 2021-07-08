July 8, 2021

I HAVE BAD NEWS FOR THOSE “JOURNALISTS”: Some Journalists Reportedly Afraid to Return to Capitol Building After the ‘Insurrection’

The rest of the country looks like the capitol on January 6th, minus Agents Provocateurs, plus a whole lot of anger accumulated over the last six months. If they’re afraid to return to the Capitol, they should be terrified of crossing the street, leaving their homes, leaving their beds, or even being in bed. If the existence of people who disagree with their bizarre delusions scares them, the only place safe is inside their own heads.