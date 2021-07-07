July 7, 2021

OH, CANADA. Canadian Civil Liberties Boss Says ‘Burn It All Down’ as Churches Torched. “Walia, a Bahrain-born South Asian based in Vancouver and described as ‘a community organizer and campaigner in migrant justice, feminist, anti-capitalist, abolitionist, and anti-imperialist movements’ in her profile at the left-wing Intercept, made the inflammatory intervention in response to a VICE report on two Roman Catholic churches being burned down in Alberta and Nova Scotia.”

This is genuine violence-promoting “hate speech,” but I predict no penalties because her politics and race are privileged.