July 8, 2021

THE LEFTIES ARE PUSHING FAKE MEAT AND NOW HYDROPONIC VEGETABLES. There’s just one downside: “Hydroponic production is not growing because it produces healthier food. It’s growing because of the money. Anyone who frames this as food for the people or the environment is just lying.”

Okay, two downsides: “Although the nutritional profile of hydroponic produce continues to improve, no one yet knows what kind of long-term health impact fruits and vegetables grown without soil will have.”

Okay, three: “Frankly, the vegetables and fruits such as strawberries have almost no flavor. Tomatoes taste like red sponges. It’s efficient but that’s it.”

So why are they pushing it? “Vertical farms can be built next to urban centers.” Maybe it’s part of the urban/rural war. Protecting the supply lines.