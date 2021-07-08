July 8, 2021

I WONDER HOW MANY PEOPLE OUTSIDE THE MEDIA AND POLITICAL CLASS EVEN THINK JANUARY 6 WAS THAT BAD: Subpoenas urged for Ivanka, Don Jr., and Meadows for Trump Jan. 6 involvement.

I haven’t seen any polling on that lately. Of course, with sinister headlines like this, how could people not be afraid? FBI seized ‘fully constructed’ US Capitol Lego set from home of alleged rioter.

I wonder if there was a recording of him/her saying “Now we will demonstrate the power of this fully-constructed Lego Capitol”?

Related: “This is even dumber than when, in the 1980s, the FBI raided Steve Jackson Games and seized everything in sight, because SJG published a board game titled ‘Hacker.'”

Heh. What a joke. I mean, except for the dozens of people held without bail in solitary confinement for political reasons.

Related: Photos that refute the thesis:

Also related: Why the Ruling Class Makes 2020 Election Skeptics Potential Domestic Terrorists.

Call it the “Lego Insurrection.”

