July 7, 2021

HAITI IS ALWAYS A BASKET CASE, BUT NOW THERE’S NOT EVEN A BASKET: Haiti’s president assassinated. “It is with deep sorrow that the Government of Haiti can confirm that President Moise has been assassinated. The attack occurred at the Presidential Palace at around 1:00am on July 7th. Although details are still emerging, at this time it can be confirmed that this was a highly coordinated attack by a highly trained and heavily armed group.”

Will we see Haitan “boat people” heading to Florida — or nearby areas like Turks & Caicos — again? I don’t think the Dominican Republic will want to take in refugees.