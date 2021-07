ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Clay Travis: When woke collides with woke, you get the ESPN mess. “I guarantee Jimmy Pitaro is on the phone at ESPN right now. He’s underneath his desk. He’s got his helmet on. There are woke Woj bombs landing everywhere. The whole place is in a uproar. And he’s like, ‘Find me a transgender CEO. I don’t care where they are, I don’t care where they live right now, I need them in charge of ESPN right now. I’m gonna become the CFO.'”