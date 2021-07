YOU COULD JUST AS EASILY CALL IT INFINITE TAXPAYER-FUNDED DO-OVERS. Qualified immunity was invented by courts in 1982 and justified by police having to make snap judgments, but has been extended even to college administrators and other bureaucrats. Maybe it’s justifiable for police, but then how the heck did the police handle crime before 1982? It’s way past time for the doctrine to be dialed back or eliminated.