TIRED: Cameras on cops.

WIRED: Cameras in classrooms.

Related: Tucker Carlson Proposes ‘Cameras in the Classroom’ to ‘Oversee the People Teaching Your Children’.

HuffPo compares it to 1984, but why are cameras on cops not Orwellian, while cameras in classrooms are? Oh, I think we know.

UPDATE:

Plus:

The study he references is here. But everyone knows that child abuse only matters when priests are doing it.