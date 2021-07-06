July 6, 2021
SO I WAS ON FOXNEWS PRIMETIME LAST HOUR WITH MARK STEYN, but I stupidly forgot to post something about it. I’ll post a link if I can find it online.
UPDATE: The link is in the comments. My part starts at about 21:58.
SO I WAS ON FOXNEWS PRIMETIME LAST HOUR WITH MARK STEYN, but I stupidly forgot to post something about it. I’ll post a link if I can find it online.
UPDATE: The link is in the comments. My part starts at about 21:58.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.