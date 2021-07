MEMORY-HOLED: Nation’s Largest Teachers Union Scrubs Website Of Pledge To Teach Critical Race Theory. “Per The Daily Wire’s reporting, the NEA’s original agenda item promised to create a team of staffers dedicated to providing members with information about how to ‘fight back against anti-CRT rhetoric’ and ‘share information with other NEA members as well as their community members.'”

Spoiler: Nothing has changed but the NEA trying to hide what it’s doing.