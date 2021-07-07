July 7, 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Legal Expert Warns of Coming ‘Canadian Ministry of Truth, a Modern Inquisition.’ “Bill C-36 is calculated to punish legal independent thought and crush it out wherever it finds it using punitive fines and imprisonment.”
