July 7, 2021

TAKING A STAND AGAINST OBJECTIFICATION: Female students go topless to protest gender inequality, public indecency laws. “There were a lot of males who were there ‘supporting’ the event and by supporting I mean taking pictures and gawking. It kind of contradicts what the event is about. The ratio of males to females was strange. Not that there is anything wrong with that, but I feel a good portion were there to see their first pair of breasts in real life. Also, I do not understand why some females who were supporting the event, were topless but covered their nipples. Seemed contradictory for me.”