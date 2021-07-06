July 6, 2021

THE LEFT WILL WRECK ANYTHING IT CAN’T SEIZE, AND SOME THINGS IT CAN: Biden’s Administration Is the ‘Wrecking Crew.’ “We should have seen this coming. Remember the first official act of President Biden on Inauguration Day? Shutting down the Keystone Pipeline to ensure that the country would not have access to cheap oil and gas, but would instead be forced to rely more heavily on so-called renewable energy sources that can only be affordable with the help of vast government subsidies. The Department of Energy is now the Department of Less Energy, and fewer jobs too, to the tune of 50,000 construction and oil workers sidelined by Biden.”

A bare minimum of 74 million of us saw this coming.