July 6, 2021

SWINDLE OF THE CENTURY: Norway Carbon Offset Deal Blows Up Rationale for Biden’s Trillions to Fight Climate Change.

Norway has long positioned itself as green, even though it is one of world’s largest oil producers. Norway plans to increase its oil production by 40 percent by 2025 and is expanding its Arctic drilling program.

To maintain its green pose, Norway is buying offsets. What’s interesting about the Gabon offsets is that Norway is purchasing them for a mere $5 per ton of CO2 “stored.”

Keeping in mind that Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats want to spend trillions and trillions of dollars on climate, Norway seems to have found a solution it can sign on to – CO2 offsets at $5 per ton.

The U.S. consumption of energy produces about 5 billion tons of CO2 per year. So at $5 per ton, the entire U.S. energy-related CO2 footprint could be offset Norway-style for “mere” $25 billion. That is a lot less than Biden’s trillion and trillions of dollars.