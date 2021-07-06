July 6, 2021
IN CASE YOU HAVEN’T HEARD, I HAVE A NEW BOOK OUT:
Yes, it is a shortish novel. The full length stuff is hanging by this much (holds thumb and forefinger apart about a quarter of an inch) and the first will be the next in the Shifter’s series, then a mystery, then Darkships will continue.
This one? Well, it was supposed to happen January 2020. And then…. 2020 hit me. I’ve been blaming it for 2020 in fact.
What is it about? Well, it all started when a friend said “How would you do a science fiction homage to Rex Stout’s Nero Wolfe?” And then my brain got mean.
FROM SARAH A. HOYT: Other Rhodes
Lily Gilden has a half-crazed cyborg in her airlock who thinks he’s Nick Rhodes,
a fictional 20th Century detective. If she doesn’t report him for destruction,
she’s guilty of a capital crime.
But with her husband missing, she’ll use every clue the cyborg holds,
and his detective abilities, to solve the crime her husband was investigating
when he disappeared.
With the help of a journalist who is more than he seems,
Lily will risk everything to plunge into the interstellar underworld
and bring the love of her life home!