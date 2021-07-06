July 6, 2021

IN CASE YOU HAVEN’T HEARD, I HAVE A NEW BOOK OUT:

Yes, it is a shortish novel. The full length stuff is hanging by this much (holds thumb and forefinger apart about a quarter of an inch) and the first will be the next in the Shifter’s series, then a mystery, then Darkships will continue.

This one? Well, it was supposed to happen January 2020. And then…. 2020 hit me. I’ve been blaming it for 2020 in fact.

What is it about? Well, it all started when a friend said “How would you do a science fiction homage to Rex Stout’s Nero Wolfe?” And then my brain got mean.

FROM SARAH A. HOYT: Other Rhodes