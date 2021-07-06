July 6, 2021

THERE’S STUPID LEFT, AND THEN THERE’S THIS: Our social betters in Arlington are promoting “People Before Cars” and I’m starting to think they don’t know how cars work.

To quote Mister Obama’s favorite opening: Let me be perfectly clear, flatworms are smarter than this. There are types of rock that are smarter than this. When I was a kid in Portugal it took two to three hours, on a good day, on a bus, to make it to the beach. Now when we visit, we often go for a walk on the beach after dinner, which depending where we aim is either ten or fifteen minutes away by highway. Which didn’t exist at that time. Nor could our family afford a car.

I really don’t give a hangnail… No, wait. I don’t give one of Obama’s hangnails what the greenies have to say about cars and how eeeevil they are. Cars are freedom, connection and the ability for normal people to reach into the unknown. Which is actually why these evil people hate them. They couldn’t care less about the environment. They want their serfs limited and powerless.

It’s time to show them what we think of them by pointing, laughing and disobeying. Pretend it’s the fourth of July and fireworks are banned. Now apply that principle to everything they tell us to do or not to do. We go!