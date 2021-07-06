July 6, 2021

CULTURE OF CORRUPTION: Penn president set for high-profile ambassador gig after paying Biden $900K for vaguely defined professor post. “Biden collected $371,159 in 2017 and $540,484 in 2018 and early 2019 for a job with largely undefined duties. . . . Biden’s lucrative job came at the same time Democrats continued a national push to ‘cancel’ student loans, arguing the cost of college had gotten out of hand and students were saddled with enormous debt. In 2012, Biden himself blamed professor salaries, in part, for driving the ‘skyrocketing’ cost of college.”