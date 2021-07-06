«
»

July 6, 2021

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Surprise — Teachers’ Unions Are Showing Their Evil Again. “I don’t think that the Republicans consciously turned away from school choice, but somewhere along the line, it dropped way down on the party’s list of priorities. As I said earlier, it’s a winning issue that has broad support when you’re not talking to a teachers’ union flack or one of the Democrats the unions have in their pockets. Republicans have been talking about minority outreach for years and school choice is perhaps the best way to do that.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 8:04 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.