July 5, 2021

HMM: Newsom and the Calif Dems may have outsmarted themselves by pushing up the recall election from November to September 14. “The voting will be done completely by mail, which allows ballot harvesting (legal in California) and that may do the trick for Newsom, especially if union members (unions run the state government for their own benefit knock on enough doors and collect enough ballots.) But the ballots will be mailed out in mid-August, a time when many people are away from home and are not focused on politics. It would not surprise me if a lot of ballots got thrown away with the junk mail when people return from vacation. Not so many energized Republicans, but a lot of indifferent Democrats.”