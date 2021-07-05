July 5, 2021

I KNEW JOHN DENVER A BIT (HE WAS ON THE NSS BOARD WITH ME), AND I THINK HE’D LAUGH ABOUT THIS.

I wish they could bring John Denver back to life just so he could sue Mark Zuckerberg for this. pic.twitter.com/SDAWsIByOh — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) July 4, 2021

But I’d be surprised if he were a Zuckerberg fan.

But since this didn’t happen by accident, why is Zuck suddenly trying to look like a patriotic redneck? Because there’s a reason.

UPDATE: From the comments: “Given the particular choice of song, I’d say it’s a love letter to Senator Manchin.”

Plus: “Why would Xi Jinping have Zuck do that?”

Zuck’s riding an electric hydrofoil surfboard. I have a retired colleague who has one of these. He’s about 75 but very fit, and his wife got tired of pulling him on the waterskis so he got one and does tricks on it. Was a Marine helicopter pilot in Vietnam. Keeps telling me to retire early and enjoy life.