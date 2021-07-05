July 5, 2021

NO, PRIDE IN AMERICA IS FAR FROM DEAD: Contrary to pundits who say patriotism is a thing of the past, a new survey from Issues & Insights/TIPP finds that 68 of those surveyed profess to be either “very” or “extremely” proud to be Americans. Another 15 percent say they are “moderately” proud. With two-thirds of those surveyed, that’s a rather stout contingent of people who claim to be proud to be citizens of the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave.

And look at the opposite end of the spectrum: Eight percent say they are “slightly proud,” and a mere six percent say they “aren’t proud at all.” That 14 percent likely comprises Ivy League professors and wannabes on other campuses, left-wing non-profit radicals, Democratic Party activitsts, BLMers, Fortune 500 human resources department operatives and the cranks down the street in your neighborhood.

And here’s perhaps the most striking result of the first survey collaboration between I&I and TIPP:

“Even among blacks and Hispanics, who are repeatedly described as victims of embedded American racism and intolerance, pride is strong. The poll found that 55% of blacks and 57% of Hispanics say they are either extremely or very proud to be Americans. Just 7% of blacks and 9% of Hispanics say they aren’t proud at all of their nationality.”

There is one down note in the result: The only age group to show less than a significant majority of responders professing pride in being American is the 18-24-year-old contingent, where only 36 percent did so.

Interestingly, the percentage jumped to 59 with the next age group, the 25-44 contingent, suggesting that the old maxim about youthful liberalism being abandoned as one acquires additional responsibility and maturity remains operative.