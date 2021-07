THE NEW YORK TIMES IS DIVISIVE, SAYS REALITY: American Flag is Divisive Says New York Times.

And also idiotic. Again, ladies and gentlemen of the times, we’ll help you pack, take you to the Florida shore, give you your very own inner tube, and even your very own bottle of shark repellent. You can swim to Cuba. We’ll even wave cheerily from the shore and wish you good luck. (And lay in bets, because why waste it?)