July 5, 2021

REMEMBER THEY HAVE TO DO THIS, BECAUSE THEY’RE FEW IN NUMBER AND WE TERRIFY THEM:  CA Dems Manipulate Recall Schedule To Help Gov. Gavin Newsom.

And the more they do this, the angrier we get. And the more afraid they get. It’s amazing.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 1:32 am
