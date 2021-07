HISTORY!: On this day in 1937, the Hormel Foods first marketed SPAM. Since then, billions and billions of cans have been sold. There’s even a Spam Museum.

Among those who have had a good word to say about Spam are Margaret Thatcher, who called it a “wartime delicacy” and Nikita Khrushchev, who wrote, “Without Spam we wouldn’t have been able to feed our army.”