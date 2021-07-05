July 5, 2021

ALSO, JEWS: Israel’s Critics are Repulsed by Jewish Sovereignty and Military Power. “The most important conclusion from all this is that criticism of Israel’s use of military force cannot easily be reduced by Israel “behaving” differently. It’s not how Israel uses force that is the primary source of criticism, but ideologically based repulsion at Jews collectively exercising military power via their sovereign state, at all. This is why, in my experience, when critics of Israel claim that Israel is using ‘disproportionate’ force, one can never pin down what level of force these critics would accept.”

Disproportionate force is how you end wars for good. If Israel had used disproportionate force, this would be over.