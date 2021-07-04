July 4, 2021

GIVEN WHAT THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT IS DOING TO THE WORLD, THESE PEOPLE ARE HEROES: Some Chinese shun grueling careers for ‘low-desire life.’

“Lying flat” is a “resistance movement” to a “cycle of horror” from high-pressure Chinese schools to jobs with seemingly endless work hours, novelist Liao Zenghu wrote in Caixin, the country’s most prominent business magazine.

“In today’s society, our every move is monitored and every action criticized,” Liao wrote. “Is there any more rebellious act than to simply ‘lie flat?’” . . .

In a sign of the issue’s political sensitivity, four professors who were quoted by the Chinese press talking about “lying flat” declined to discuss it with a foreign reporter.