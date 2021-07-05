July 5, 2021
AT HELEN’S PAGE: A new game: Virtue Signal: The Game of Social Justice is a card game parody of social justice activism. “A game for those who are ready to wake up from woke.”–Peter Thiel. You can view more at the website here.
