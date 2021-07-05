«
»

July 5, 2021

AT HELEN’S PAGE: A new game: Virtue Signal: The Game of Social Justice is a card game parody of social justice activism. “A game for those who are ready to wake up from woke.”–Peter Thiel. You can view more at the website here.

Posted by Helen Smith at 11:00 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.