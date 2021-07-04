«
»

July 4, 2021

DEMOCRATS, WE EXTEND TO YOU THE SAME OFFER WE MADE CLAIRE MCCASKILL:  Democrats Versus America’s Founding Documents.

Only we’ll give each of you your very own inner tube. We’re not monsters. Just tired of your nonsense.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 4:00 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.