July 4, 2021

TRYING TO STAY AHEAD OF THE KOREANS (CONT’D): 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 4Matic First Drive: Big Luxury in Every Sense. “Among the few options to be offered to American buyers is a package that adds heated and cooled cupholders to the rear-seat center console, along with tables that fold out from it like those in a first-class airline seat. Other options include a fridge—complete with a pair of metal champagne flutes—that’s accessed via a panel between the seats, and an electric opening and closing system for the rear doors actuated by switches mounted in the roof, just above the rear windows. . . . The 12-cylinder Maybach S680 may not have the extraordinary presence of a Rolls-Royce Phantom, but it comes with much more high-tech amenities for less than half the price. Meanwhile, the V-8-powered S580 is bigger, roomier, and more ostentatiously opulent than a similarly priced Bentley Flying Spur.”

Plus, zero-to-sixty in 4.4 seconds. Nothing I would buy, but definitely fancy.