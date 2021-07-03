«

July 3, 2021

JUSTICE THOMAS, AND NOW JUSTICE GORSUCH, ARE CALLING FOR THE SUPREME COURT TO REVISIT LIBEL LAWS. Jonathan Adler says the Court could learn from me.

Note also my longer piece, Rethinking Libel for the Twenty-First Century.

