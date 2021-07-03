July 3, 2021

HELEN AND I WATCHED AN EPISODE OF THE CHOSEN AND IT WAS QUITE GOOD: Christian America’s Must-See TV Show. “Take it from a Christian and a critic: The Chosen is as well made and entertaining as many network dramas. But its relative invisibility to secular audiences is no surprise.”

Well, as a former cast member of the Smoky Mountain Passion Play*, I don’t know if I can claim as much expertise, but like I say, we thought it was good.

*Apostle Bartholomew, understudy for Thief On The Left (crucifixion, even fake, is no picnic) and Simon of Cyrene.