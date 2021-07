GOOD: Texas Lawyers Can’t Be Required to Join the Bar, Because It Engages in Ideological Activities Not “Germane” to Regulating Legal Profession.

Also: Fifth Circuit Enjoins Texas Integrated Bar From Requiring Plaintiffs To Pay Dues.

How many people will still belong, and pay dues, if they don’t have to? “What happens next? The Bar takes a risk by going to SCOTUS. After Janus, NIFLA, and AFP, this case is a 6-3 affirm. I think the Bar stops performing the ‘non-germane’ activities.”